KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) falls 2.5% in premarket trading after Bank of America analyst Erika Najarian downgrades the bank to Underperform from Neutral, citing greater risk of a dividend cut vs. its peers.
Cites Fed's new income test on dividends.
Also sees more exposure to industries at higher risk of default due to the COVID-19 recession — ~20% of total loans vs. 14% for its peers.
Cuts price target to $12 from $15.
Najarian figures KeyCorp has two options: "keep quarterly EPS at a level where it could support a 19 cent dividend, which would create an overhang surrounding 'proper levels of reserves" or "aggressively and appropriately build reserves, risking KEY's ability to earn its dividend."