KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) falls 2.5% in premarket trading after Bank of America analyst Erika Najarian downgrades the bank to Underperform from Neutral, citing greater risk of a dividend cut vs. its peers.

Cites Fed's new income test on dividends.

Also sees more exposure to industries at higher risk of default due to the COVID-19 recession — ~20% of total loans vs. 14% for its peers.

Cuts price target to $12 from $15.

Najarian figures KeyCorp has two options: "keep quarterly EPS at a level where it could support a 19 cent dividend, which would create an overhang surrounding 'proper levels of reserves" or "aggressively and appropriately build reserves, risking KEY's ability to earn its dividend."

KEY's net income over past 11 quarters: