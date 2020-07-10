Further to its global commercialization strategy, Binovi Technologies (OTCQB:EYCCF) signs a binding agreement to acquire private entity VIMA Rev Strobe Lenses at $4.2M in all stock transaction.

VIMA Rev Strobe Lenses are an integrated strobe training system that stimulates sensory skills by removing milliseconds of visual information. This acquisition will result in the integration of VIMA's technology into Binovi's product platform to bolster its neuro-vision technology stack.

Binovi will issue 18.9M shares at a price of ~$0.22(C$0.30) to VIMA shareholders, subject to regulatory approval.

On another note, Binovi initiates a private placement of $5M through the issue of 20M units, each comprised of one common share and one-half 2-year warrant. Each whole warrant can be exercised at $0.45/share.