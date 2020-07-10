Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) dropped a bomb on the media industry by delaying plans to include out-of-home viewing in its ratings, which would provide a boost to ratings, especially for sports.

"Media nets have reportedly already been selling advertising based on traditional + OOH viewing, and the last few years this was reportedly particularly additive to college football on Saturdays, all Sunday NFL and MNF," updates Wells Fargo.

The impact to ad sales is expected to be enormous for broadcast networks already selling on the new currency.

The new ratings measurement was meant to debut in September. The decision arrives during a particular chaotic upfront selling season, with the pandemic disrupting many advertiser spending plans.

