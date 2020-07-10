Noted Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo outlines his expected release schedule for products containing the new in-house silicon.

Kuo sees a new 13-inch MacBook Pro dropping in Q4, a new MacBook Air in Q4 or Q1, and 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a new form factor in late Q2 or Q3 2021.

In a bull case scenario, Kuo estimates Apple will ship 18-20M MacBook units in 2021 with the product mix dominated by the updated form factors.

Macs only contributed $5.4B of Apple's $58.3B in fiscal Q2 revenue, but the releases will be closely watched because of the new silicon. Apple announced its planned transition away from Intel's chips at last month's WDDC event.