In its business update, Meten EdtechX Education Group, (METX -1.5% ) said that as of June 30, 2020, 95 out of its 133 physical sites have reopened.

Also, the company is in a better position than its competitors as its offers both online and in-person courses.

Cost reduction and retrenchment exercises may lead to a positive monthly cash flow in July 2020, post the pandemic effect on 1H20 balance.

Meten EdtechX is exploring the area of multi-language training services besides the Japanese language training it is currently offering to its clients.