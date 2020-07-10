Shares of Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) pop in premarket trading after Roth Capital starts off coverage with a Buy rating and an eye-popping price target of $17 vs. yesterday's closing price of $4.66.

Analyst David Bain points to Everi's standing as the fintech casino market share leader with ~70% of casinos in North America utilizing its technology. He also calls the company's management team one of the best in gaming.

Bain says even applying the current average gaming supplier CY22 EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.3X, EVRI would trade for $11.50 per share, but he gets to a $17 PT because EVRI deserves the peer-high multiple. "Peers lack Fintech, have less earnings visibility (heavier weighted toward one-time sales) and most have less upside optionality, in our view," he notes.