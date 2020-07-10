The number of active mortgage forbearance plans falls by 435K W/W, marking the largest drop since the pandemic took hold, according to Black Knight's McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker.

Brings the total number of active forbearances to 4.14M as of July 7, its lowest point since April 28, and represents 7.8% of all active mortgages vs. 8.6% in the previous week.

That comes to just under $900B in unpaid principal in forbearance.

"The overall decline in active forbearance plans is likely driven, at least in part, by the fact that more than half of all active forbearance plans at the start of June were set to expire at the end of the month," Black Knight said. "While the majority have been extended, this week’s data suggests a significant share were not."

Black Knight estimates monthly principal and interest advances on active forebearance plans are $5.1B vs. $5.6B a week ago and tax and insurance advances are $1.8B vs. $2.0B estimated on July 3.

Reminder: In April the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Fannie and Freddie's overseer, limited mortgage servicers' advance obligations for loans in forbearance to four months.

Interested tickers: NRZ, COOP, PFSI, OCN