Franklin Covey (FC -6.0% ) reports Q3 revenue decrease of 33.7% Y/Y to $37.11M, as all business units were adversely impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

The inability to deliver previously scheduled training, coaching days, and consulting resulted in reduced sales of 36% Y/Y for Enterprise and 26.1% Y/Y for Education Divisions.

Subscription revenue increased 18% Y/Y; deferred subscription revenue too increased 10% Y/Y to $43.9M.

The Company also had $33.4M of unbilled deferred revenue, a 41% Y/Y increase.

Q3 Gross margin improved 146 bps to 72.3% reflecting increased subscription revenues in the overall mix of sales.

Adj. EBITDA was a loss of $3.6M compared with earnings of $3.1M Y/Y, reflecting the significant decrease in sales resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At May 31, the Company had 252 client partners, an increase of 11% Y/Y.

The Company’s balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong with $37M of cash.

Despite the challenging economic environment, CFO for the first three quarters increased to $18.7M.

2020 Guidance: The Company previously withdrew its guidance and assumptions for fiscal 2020 due to the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously: Franklin Covey EPS misses by $0.49, misses on revenue (Jul. 09 2020)