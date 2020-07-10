Rivian (RIVN) raised another $2.5B in a funding round led by T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW).

Other participants in the round include Soros Fund, Coatue, Fidelity Management, Baron Capital, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and funds managed by BlackRock.

Ford (NYSE:F) is an early investor in Rivian.

Rivian's all-electric pickup and SUV are expected to launch early next year, while Amazon expects to have 10K of the vans in its corporate fleet by 2022. The new funding for Rivian arrives with Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) soaring to a $20.5B market cap and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) racing to a $259B market cap.

"We are focused on the launch of our R1T, R1S and Amazon delivery vehicles. With all three launches occurring in 2021, our teams are working hard to ensure our vehicles, supply chain and production systems are ready for a robust production ramp up. We are grateful for the strong investor support that helps enable us to focus on execution of our products," says Rivian Founder/CEO RJ Scaringe on the path forward.

Rivian is based in Plymouth, Michigan.