Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment fund will enter into exclusive talks with Petrobras (PBR +0.2% ) to purchase the Rlam refinery, the second largest in Brazil, according to a securities filing.

Mubadala, which topped competition from India's Essar Group and China's Sinopec (SNP -0.5% ), will discuss contract terms with Petrobras in negotiations expected to take several weeks.

Rlam, with a 330K bbl/day capacity, is the first of a group of eight refineries Petrobras plans to sell to end its near monopoly in fuel processing in Brazil.

Separately, Norway's BW Offshore and DBO Energy reportedly are among the firms considering a bid for Petrobras' offshore Golfinho oilfield cluster.

With production of 15K bbl/day of oil and 750K cm/day of gas, Golfinho is among the largest production assets Petrobras currently has on the block.