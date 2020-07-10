YDX Innovation (OTCPK:YDRMF) has entered into a definitive arm's length share purchase agreement with Render.GG, a private corporation and the shareholders of RENDER, pursuant to which YDX will acquire all of the issued and outstanding RENDER shares.

RENDER is an expert in media production and management, motion graphics, social media management and content curation for YouTube.

The purchase price for RENDER is $850k, with cash consideration of $150k, and stock consideration of $700k payable by the issuance of 3,500,000 shares in the capital of YDX at a deemed price of $0.20 per YDX Share on closing.