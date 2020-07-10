RH (RH -0.9% ) announced the opening of RH Marin, The Gallery at the Village with nearly 60,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

It would be one of the largest collections of luxury home furnishings in the world with artistic installations in a gallery setting, including expansive spaces devoted to RH interiors, modern and outdoor.

It includes a glass-encased rooftop restaurant and wine bar that open onto a landscaped park.

“RH Marin is a deeply personal project given its proximity to our Center of Innovation and Headquarters in Corte Madera. It’s a reflection of our very best work to date – an architecturally inspiring and immersive experience that blurs the lines between residential and retail, indoors and outdoors, home and hospitality. Our entire team is proud and honored to bring this innovative concept to the town we call home.” said CEO and Chairman, Gary Friedman.

Source: Press Release