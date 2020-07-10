In a meeting held with VivoPower International's (VVPR -3.0% ) Australian subsidiary Aevitas Group, the exchangeable preference shareholders and exchangeable noteholders were allowed the opportunity to vote on a proposed change to these securities.

As per the proposed change, Aevitas exchangeable preference shares and exchangeable notes will be reconstituted as an Aevitas preference share and will not be diluted to VivoPower ordinary shareholders.

Aevitas preference share will pay 7% p.a. coupon rate.

If reconstitution is proceeded, VivoPower's ordinary shareholders will avoid potential future dilution amounting to 12.9% of the issued ordinary shares of the company.

Aevitas will reduce balance sheet debt by $24.9M due to the securities now becoming preference shares.