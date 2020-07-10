Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Poon on NetEase's (NASDAQ:NTES) market cap: "Mobile-games globalization and NTES’s best in-class development capabilities should sustain growth and share gains, leading to a $100b market cap in 2-3 years."

Poon sees the potential for further re-rating as the Chinese game company "extends its track record in China and Japan" to other global regions.

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating on NetEase and lifts the price target to the Street-high $600.