American Airlines (AAL +1.5% ) has threatened to cancel some of its orders for Boeing's (BA +0.1% ) 737 MAX jets, WSJ reports.

American has struggled to secure financing for 17 jets it had expected Boeing to deliver this year, according to the report.

The sharp drop in air travel demand has left some global airlines unable to afford planes they no longer need.

Boeing last week completed three days of certification test flights for the MAX, marking a key milestone toward the plane's return to service.