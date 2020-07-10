Carnival (CCL +4.4% ) reports revenue declined 85% in Q2.

Specific brands and ships are expected to return to service in collaboration with governmental and health authorities.

Only five of the nine ships originally scheduled for delivery in FY2020 and FY2021 will be delivered prior by end of FY2021 and deliveries of ships scheduled for FY2022 and FY2023 to be delayed.

The company secured over $10B through a series of financing transactions to sustain another full year with additional flexibility remaining.

The company expects to reduce its newbuild capital expenditures by over $600M for FY2020, monthly average cash burn rate is estimated to be ~$650M and affirms net loss in 2H20.

Cumulative advanced bookings for FY2021 capacity are down in the low to mid-single digits range, on a comparable basis. Almost 60% of 2021 bookings were new bookings.

The company continues to expect any decline in the customer deposits balance in 2H20, expected to occur in 3Q.

