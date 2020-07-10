Goldman Sachs wads up the oft-repeated thesis that if you haven't subscribed to Netflix (NFLX +2.7% ) by now, you never will.

"It fails to capture the reality of Netflix's earlier stage markets and a dramatically changing world that is pushing changes into every corner of consumer behavior," maintains GS.

An interesting point churned out by Goldman on the streamer is that the free cash flow reported for Q2 could be as high as $100M due to the lack of movie and series production. It's possible that number could embolden investors.

The firm also expects Netflix to post a blowout net subscriber addition tally of 12.5M for Q2.

Goldman assigns a price target of $670 on Netflix to mark a new Street high and rep 30% upside potential.