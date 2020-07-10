Masks will help economy grow faster, Dallas Fed's Kaplan says

"If we all wore a mask, it would substantially mute the transmission of this disease and we would grow faster," Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in an interview on Fox Business.

Fed officials have declared before that the path of the U.S. economy will hinge on the course of the coronavirus. So controlling the spread through mask-wearing and following health protocols are key, he said.

"We would have a lower unemployment rate. We'd grow faster. And would be far less likely to slow some of our reopenings," he said.

Kaplan's statements are similar to a Goldman note last month that contends a national face mask mandate could save the economy from additional lockdowns that could shave 5% off of GDP.

His base case is that U.S. GDP will contract 4.5%-5% for the year, which factors in growth in Q3 and Q4 following a 35% drop in Q2 on an annualized basis.

Kaplan also expects disinflation to stick around for awhile "until we get rid of some of this excess capacity."

Earlier, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that June core PPI fell 0.3%, weaker than the +0.1% consensus.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.