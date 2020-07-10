WD-40 (WDFC -4.9% ) is down sharply with Spruce Point Capital raising a lot of questions about the company's earnings.

"WD-40 has some explaining to do. They claimed the draw down on the credit facility in March was precautionary and they didn't have need for additional liquidity, yet they have not paid any of it back. Working capital/sales keeps exploding higher #bearish," tweeted the firm earlier today.

Another question involves the continued impact on margins of higher aerosol cans.

The vibe is decidedly different over at D.A. Davidson as the firm reiterates a Buy rating and scoots the price target up to $233. The average Wall Street PT on WDFC is $190.00.

