Cruise line stocks are rallying after Carnival's final Q2 results sounded slightly more upbeat that its preliminary report.

Carnival (CCL, +%2.6 ), Royal Caribbean (RCL, +2.5% ) and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH, +1% ) are higher.

Carnival's results today contain no big negative surprises and a couple of bright spots.

Q2 revenue of $740M, higher than the estimate of $700M given in June. Liquidity improved to $10B. Non-GAAP EPS and cash burn came in the same.

Perhaps most impressive is the relatively small decline in demand for cruises next year.

"As of June 21, 2020, cumulative advanced bookings for the full year of 2021 capacity currently available for sale remain within historical ranges at prices that are down in the low to mid-single digits range, on a comparable basis, including the negative yield impact of (future cruise credits) and onboard credits applied," the company said.

Carnival shares are down 29% in the last month, compared with the Consumer Discretionary sector decline of 0.2%.