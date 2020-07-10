Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF) reports Q2 revenue growth of 35.3% Y/Y to $90M.

Operating margin declined 1,888 bps to 51.3% whereas; EBITDA margin increased 538 bps to 95.9%

EBITDA adjusted for finance lease effects increased 17.8% Y/Y to $86M and EBITDA charter backlog declined 3% Y/Y to $3.2B.

In June, the vessel Navig8Aquamarine was delivered to Navig8 Chemical Tankers and post quarter end, 2nd vessel, the Navig8 Amessi was also delivered back to Navig8.

Cash & equivalents at the end of Q2 were $106.4M, and $5.9M additional cash is presented with assets held for sale.

Equity ratio increased 120 bps to 29.6% and has undrawn credit lines available in an amount of $11M.

The Company declared 28th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share payable on July 22.

Net cash flow from operating activities was negative $14.6M, mainly due cash settlement of cross currency swaps of $36.5M.

Ocean Yield entered into an agreement with Aker Capital whereby Aker acquired from Ocean Yield 50% interest in 7 tankers with long-term charters.

Outlook: The Company has most of its vessels on long-term, fixed rate bare-boat charters to 18 different counterparties, which should contribute to reduce any negative impact from the current market volatility.

