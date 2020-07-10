Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) edges higher en route to a fifth straight weekly gain, as surging coronavirus cases in the U.S. support demand for safe-haven assets.

Comex August gold +0.3% to $1,809.80/oz.; September silver +0.5% to $19.06/oz.

"The higher COVID numbers in the U.S. and the implications this might have on the economic recovery has been influencing price action," says Cameron Alexander, an analyst at metals consultancy GFMS.

Goldman Sachs analysts are more confident than ever that gold will hit $2,000/oz., seeing a scenario "ideal for gold" in which the U.S. is hit by a second wave of coronavirus cases, while China - the world's largest retail buyer of the metal - recovers strongly.

"Go long copper, silver and steel and stay long gold," Goldman says, favoring copper as the most exposed commodity to the investment-driven Chinese recovery, while silver should benefit from ongoing demand for safe haven assets, as well as the Chinese industrial recovery.

Gold futures settled at a nine-year high on Wednesday at $1,820.60/oz. before pulling back yesterday.

