The FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, July 14, to review and discuss GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK -0.8% ) marketing application seeking accelerated approval of belantamab mafodotin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients who have received at least four prior lines of therapy, including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor, and an immunomodulatory agent.

In the agency's briefing doc, the review team acknowledges that results from the Phase 2 DREAMM-2 study suggest a treatment benefit, but adds that "it is not clear whether the benefit outweighs the risks of ocular toxicity" [page 52] considering the "lack of clear mitigation strategies and incomplete data on reversibility and severity" and whether the dose modification strategy is "sufficient to mitigate the risks."