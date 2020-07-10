Vanguard files for ESG U.S. corporate bond ETF

Getting in on the popularity of bond ETFs, Vanguard files a preliminary prospectus for a U.S. investment-grade corporate bond ETF with a focus on environmental, social and governance criteria.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF is designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI US Corporate SRI Select Index.

The index excludes bonds and maturities of one year or less and with less than $750M outstanding and is screened for certain ESG requirements.

Earlier this week, Goldman added an investment-grade corporate 1-5 year bond ETF to its lineup.