The FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, July 14, to review and discuss GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK -0.8% ) marketing application seeking accelerated approval of belantamab mafodotin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients who have received at least four prior lines of therapy, including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor, and an immunomodulatory agent.

In the agency's briefing doc, the review team acknowledges that results from the Phase 2 DREAMM-2 study suggest a treatment benefit, but adds that "it is not clear whether the benefit outweighs the risks of ocular toxicity" [page 52] considering the "lack of clear mitigation strategies and incomplete data on reversibility and severity" and whether the dose modification strategy is "sufficient to mitigate the risks."

Treatment with the ADC was associated with a clinically significant decline in visual acuity, including severe vision loss. The precise mechanism of the unwanted vision side effect has not been fully characterized.