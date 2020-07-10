Penn National Gaming (PENN +1.1% ) now has 90% of its 41 properties in the U.S. back open with the most recent property reopenings include Plainridge Park Casino in Massachusetts and Hollywood Casino Bangor in Maine this week.

Penn National has implemented comprehensive social distancing and safety protocols at all of its reopened properties, developed in close consultation with state regulators and local and state public health officials.

The remaining closed properties are expected to be open in the coming weeks.

Penn is up 117% over the last 90 days.

