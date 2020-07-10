Carrier (CARR +1.6% ) says it is launching the OptiClean air filter machine to help maintain clean and healthy indoor air quality in classrooms, cafeterias, libraries, gymnasiums and elsewhere.

The company says the new unit joins an existing OptiClean unit that was launched in April to help create infectious isolation rooms in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

Carrier says the new model draws air from inside larger spaces, removes many contaminants and discharges cleaner, filtered air.

Carrier's OptiClean technology "will provide one piece of the puzzle to help protect the health of students and teachers when they return to school," says Chris Nelson, head of the company's HVAC business.

UBS recently rated Carrier a Buy, saying the company's fire and security business provides a "source of resiliency" during uncertain times, with longer-term upside coming from portfolio rationalization efforts.