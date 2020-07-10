Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) drives up 3.0% after getting two upgrades, including making Evercore ISI's Tactical Outperform List.

Evercore analyst John Pancari considers WFC's recent pullback overdone even with the news that the bank will cut its dividend and increase its loan loss reserve, while earnings trends are likely to be challenged.

Although WFC won't announce the size of the dividend cut until its Q2 earnings release on Tuesday, Pancari sees near-term upside as management "puts the dividend cut behind the company."

Expects WFC to be more conservative in peers on the reserve build and models a $6.6B loan loss reserve build.

Points out that the stock is trading at 73% of tangible book value vs. 101% for its large-cap peer banks, including universals.

"All in, we believe the potentially conservative stance on the LLR, plus a steep dividend cut, could support a near-term narrowing on the stock's discount," Pancari writes

WFC underperforms S&P 500 and SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the past year: