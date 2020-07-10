BASF (OTCQX:BASFY +0.3% ) says it expects Q2 EBIT before special items will plunge 77% from a year ago to €226M, but that's better than analyst consensus of €146M, according to a consensus compiled by the company, despite a steep slump in demand from auto companies.

BASF says the decline is due to significantly lower earnings in its Materials, Surface Technologies, Chemicals and Industrial Solutions segments.

The company also expects a net loss of €878M, a sharp swing from a year-earlier net profit of €5.95B, partly due to an €800M impairment at its Wintershall-DEA subsidiary related to lower oil and gas prices.

Q2 revenues are expected to fall ~12% to €12.7B, beating the average estimate for €11.8B.

BASF shares recently were downgraded to Sell at Warburg Research on expectations of lower than planned FY 2020 sales of the dicamba weedkiller.