Hologic (HOLX +0.1% ) is up modestly on below-average volume on the heels of the publication of performance characteristics of its SARS-CoV-2 molecular test performed on its automated Panther system.

The test showed concordance of 100% in sensitivity and 98.7% in specificity with validated PCR results for SARS-CoV-2 RNA.

The test's analytical sensitivity was 100% using three commercially available SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid controls with no cross-reactivity or interference with six related human coronaviruses as well as 24 other viral, fungal and bacterial antigens, all at high titer.

The FDA signed off on emergency use of the assay for COVID-19 in May.