Caleres (CAL +7.1% ) is sharply higher after Susquehanna upgrades to a Neutral rating from a prior stance of Negative on a valuation call.

Analyst Sam Poser still sees a rough long-term path ahead for Caleres.

"Our chief concern continues to be the Brand Portfolio, which we believe will have a difficult time returning to near pre-crisis levels. As of early June, the order book was down 30%-40% for 2H20. Management expects Brand Portfolio revenue in 2Q20 and 2H20 to be down 50% and 30%-40%, respectively. We are forecasting FY20 Brand Portfolio revenue to decrease 38%. We think that the Brand Portfolio faces an exceptionally difficult road to recovery and do not foresee a return to FY19 revenue levels, on a dollar basis, for at least three years," he updates.

Susquehanna has a price target of $7 on Caleres vs. the average sell-side PT of $11.33.