In its latest fleet status report, Noble Corp. (NE -3.7% ) says it received several new contract extensions for its drilling rigs and the cancellation of a drilling contract in Vietnam.

Noble said in April it had won new work for the Noble Clyde Boudreaux with an undisclosed operator in Vietnam; the company says the contract is now canceled and the rig has been warm-stacked.

The Noble Sam Turner jack-up rig, which has been warm-stacked since March, was awarded a one-well contract with Total expected to start in late August and end in late September 2020; the dayrate is not disclosed.

Noble shares recently were downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse, citing near-term liquidity concerns.