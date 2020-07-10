Aben Resources (OTCQB:ABNAF -3.3% ) completes a non-brokered private placement financing of $1.05M and issued ~5.4M units at C$0.10/unit and 4.2M flow-through units at C$0.12 per FT Unit.

Each Unit includes one common share and one warrant and each FT Unit is comprised of one FT common share and 1/2 of warrant.

Each two year warrant is exercisable at C$0.15/share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from this Private Placement for exploration activities and the upcoming drilling program at its Forrest Kerr Gold Project, as well as for general working capital purposes.