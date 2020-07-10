Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +2.5% ) says it plans to idle a sulfur recovery unit at the joint venture Deer Park refinery on the Houston Ship Channel in Texas in 2021.

The company says the decision to idle the SRU, one of six at the refinery, came after a review of Deer Park's operations.

The 318K bbl/day refinery currently is operating at ~75% of capacity because of reduced demand due to COVID-19, Reuters reports.

Deer Park had nine workers test positive for COVID-19 so far this week, with a total of 50 since the start of the outbreak.