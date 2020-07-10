Stocks gain ground midday in rotational trade

The market moves to its highs of the day as a rotation in leadership lets tech take a breather.

The S&P is up 0.5% , the Dow is rising 0.9% and the Nasdaq is flat.

Encouraging data for Gilead's remdesivir helped recovery trade stocks. Cruise lines led the S&P, with Carnival, up nearly 9% , Royal Caribbean up 6.3% and Norwegian up 5.1% , after Carnival Q2 final results offered a couple of bright spots.

Also on the COVID front, Michigan issued an executive order requiring masks in indoor public spaces and former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC as many as 1 in 150 may be infected in the U.S.