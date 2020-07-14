Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) slashes its dividend to 10 cents a share from 51 cents and boosts its credit loss reserves by $8.4B.

Compares with $3.1B reserve build in Q1.

"Our view of the length and severity of the economic downturn has deteriorated considerably from the assumptions used last quarter, which drove the $8.4B addition to our credit loss reserve in the second quarter," said CEO Charlie Scharf.

Q2 loss of 66 cents per share vs. consensus estimate for a loss of 10 cents per share and EPS of 57 cents in Q1.

Q2 net interest income (FTE basis) of $9.9B vs. consensus of $10.4B and $11.3B in Q1.

Q2 provision for credit losses for loans were $9.57B vs. $3.83B in Q1.

Shares are up 1.15% premarket.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

