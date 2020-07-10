American Lithium (OTCQB:LIACF +15.7% ) reached an agreement with Nevada Alaska Mining under which it will buyback 1.5% of the existing gross overriding royalty pertaining to its wholly owned TLC Lithium Claystone property near Tonopah, Nevada. This will lead to Nevada Alaska holding 1% royalty.

Buyback terms: A cash payment of $150K to Nevada Alaska, issuance of 843,750 shares at a deemed exchange rate of C$1.35 for $1.00 and a deemed price of $1.36/share. Shares are subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period.

Also, it reached an agreement to acquire outstanding share capital of an arms-length Nevada company which holds the rights to a series of lode mining claims totaling ~2K acres contiguous to and north and northwest of the TLC property.

Acquisition consideration: American Lithium agreed to issue 4M shares at a deemed price of C$1.36/share, to the existing shareholders of NevadaCo.