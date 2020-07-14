Citigroup (NYSE:C) increased its credit loss reserve by $5.6B as the bank's macro outlook since the end of Q1 deteriorated.

Compares with Visible Alpha consensus of $4.64B and $4.89B in Q1.

Q1 EPS of 50 cents compares with the average analyst estimate of 27 cents and $1.95 in the year-ago quarter.

Citi gains 1.8% in premarket trading.

Net income declined 73% from the prior-year period, driven by substantially higher allowance for credit loss reserves, as well as downgrades in the corporate loan portfolio, in both cases driven by the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net allowance for credit loss build of $5.60B vs. $4.89B in Q1 and $111M in Q2 2019.

End-of-period loans were $685B, largely unchanged from a year ago; end of period deposits of $1.2T rose 18% Y/Y.

Q2 Global Consumer Banking net loss of $396M vs. loss of $754M in Q1.

Q2 Institutional Clients Group net income of $1.88B vs. $3.63B in Q1.