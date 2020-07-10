UBS has its eyes on Procter & Gamble's (PG +0.6% ) Q2 earnings report, due out in a few weeks.

The firm estimates Q4 EPS of $1.00 vs. $1.01 consensus based on a 48.7% gross margin. Organic sales growth of +2.2% is forecast vs. +1.7% consensus.

Analyst Sean King: "Our organic growth estimates are based on a) -9% intra-quarter U.S. Nielsen (35% of mix= -4.5pp) offset by b) a China rebound of +HSD, c) strength in Enterprise Markets (est. 98/100 markets will be profitable by the end FY20), and d) a continuation of elevated consumption in cleaning categories. We believe investor focus will be on how PG guides FY21 and what the company expects for retailer inventory load and de-load throughout FY21."

The firm keeps a Neutral rating on P&G into earnings. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is also flashing Neutral.