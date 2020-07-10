President Trump says he's not even thinking about a phase two trade deal with China.

"The relationship with China has been severely damaged," he told reporters on Air Force One.

He blames China for the COVID-19 pandemic. "They could have stopped it. They didn't," he said.

Even before Trump's comments, there were doubts that China will even be able to honor the commitments it made under the phase one trade deal.

The SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) falls 1.4% ; YTD, though, it's up 17%.

ETFs: YINN, TDF, YANG, GXC, PGJ

