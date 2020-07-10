CenterPoint Energy (CNP +1.6% ) plans to sharpen its focus on regulated utilities and renewables while overhauling its strategy, new CEO David Lesar tells Bloomberg.

The company already was pushing to become more of a pure-play utility and will now accelerate that process, Lesar says, adding that it is still reviewing options for its 54% stake in Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL +2.1% ).

Recent moves to block pipeline projects in the U.S. make existing systems more valuable, the CEO says, adding that Berkshire Hathaway's move to buy gas assets from Dominion Energy bodes well for Enable.

Lesar also says CenterPoint will spend more on renewable power, pushing to replace most of its coal-fired generation power capacity in Indiana with solar and wind facilities and seeing opportunities for clean energy investments in Texas.

CenterPoint shares have fallen by more than third in the past year, making it the worst performing utility on the S&P 500.