Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had a big IPO, upsizing the number of shares sold to 14M from 10M. It also priced at $18 vs. the expected range of $16-$17. The offering raised $252M.

That was just a preview though, as insiders may have left a little bit of money on the table. The stock opened for trade at a whopping $54.75, more than triple the IPO price . It climbed as high as $58, and is currently changing hands at $50.81.

All of the company's drugs (for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome) are in preclinical stage.

Major competitors: Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), Allogene (NASDAQ:ALLO), Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS), Celyad (NASDAQ:CYAD), Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK).

See: IPO Update from Donovan Jones.