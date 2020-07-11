Deconstruct FAANG stocks and the 'N' warrants replacing with another

It's been a year when the rich keep getting richer.

Technology stocks have been the place to be for the year, with the tech heavy Invesco QQQ ETF (ETF) up 23% YTD even a the broader S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is off 2.4% over that time frame.

And growth has outperformed value in the the broader market as well recently. The Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is up 13% in the last six months, while the Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is down 18% over the same time.

But many on Wall Street are expecting further tech upside yet.

Among the key drivers of technology growth: the fact that home bound consumers in the wake of the Covid outbreak are increasingly concentrating their spending on digital rather than physical outlets.

That has resulted in a major tailwind for the storied FAANG stocks - Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG).

But while these names with massive consumer brands and footprints are intuitive winners, high end chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) may be reaping even bigger benefits by winning in the computer processing markets behind many of the biggest tech trends like cloud, gaming and data centers.

And investors are increasingly noticing. As of this week, NVDA has now outperformed all of the FAANG stocks YTD.

Shares of NVDA are up 79% YTD. AMZN, the FAANG with the best performance YTD, is up 72% over that time.