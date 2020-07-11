Deconstruct FAANG stocks and the 'N' warrants replacing with another

It's been a year when the rich keep getting richer.
Technology stocks have been the place to be for the year, with the tech heavy Invesco QQQ ETF (ETF) up 23% YTD even a the broader S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is off 2.4% over that time frame.
And growth has outperformed value in the the broader market as well recently. The Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is up 13% in the last six months, while the Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is down 18% over the same time.
But many on Wall Street are expecting further tech upside yet.
Among the key drivers of technology growth: the fact that home bound consumers in the wake of the Covid outbreak are increasingly concentrating their spending on digital rather than physical outlets.
That has resulted in a major tailwind for the storied FAANG stocks - Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG).
But while these names with massive consumer brands and footprints are intuitive winners, high end chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) may be reaping even bigger benefits by winning in the computer processing markets behind many of the biggest tech trends like cloud, gaming and data centers.
And investors are increasingly noticing. As of this week, NVDA has now outperformed all of the FAANG stocks YTD.
Shares of NVDA are up 79% YTD. AMZN, the FAANG with the best performance YTD, is up 72% over that time.
While not enjoying the same mind share as the FAANGs, NVDA also has the heft, fundamentals, and now momentum to be thought of in the rarefied group.
NVDA now has a market cap of $258B, larger than that of NFLX, the smallest FAANG at $223B. (Earlier this week it surpassed the market cap of chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)).
NVDA is far larger than other tech names with momentum like Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), which have market caps of $76B and $51B. The size can help with stock liquidity and institutional ownership.
While few growth stocks are cheap, NVDA is not as expensive as some other FAANGs either.
NVDA trades at 52 x forward earnings. That compares to 78 x for NFLX and 159 x for AMZN.
Moreover, NVDAs central to secular tech trends - the adoption of cloud computing and data center growth - that are less dependent on consumer attention. That could make the company more resilient even if the current Work From Home (NYSEARCA:WFH) trends boosting other FAANG names temper.
