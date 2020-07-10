Well Fargo bank analyst Mike Mayo, in an interview on CNBC and a response to a question about whether loss provisions will be higher this time around, noted that with 2Q earnings season on the docket for next week, you can expect a worse result for banks than 1Q.

For the first quarter, banks saw "earnings hell," but for the second, it will be "earnings hell, again," with loan-loss provisions higher, for several of the largest banks, while the impact of lower interest rates will also be a drag. He expects this quarter to be the worst since the financial crisis, with earnings for some down by half, but the good news is this may be "as bad as it gets."

To wit, provisions for loss loans were the principal reason cited by many of the large banks for earnings weakness in the first quarter.

Mayo is instead looking for the commentary in the earnings calls, which may identify which names are looking to resume buybacks sooner than others, while others may seek to get ahead of upcoming credit losses. Mayo sees the possibility that loan losses may rise by almost 3x in the coming years. Other key aspects to watch on the calls include the views on the economy, and if there is any clarity. There are cross-currents now versus green shoots just weeks ago.

And are banks cheap? Mayo says this environment is ripe if you're a long term investor, as this is the time to buy bank stocks. They're in an income statement recession, not a balance sheet recession. These stocks are priced like the global financial crisis but worse.

He again points to the $6T credit market for how it is pricing in bank risk toward the low end, while the stock market is pricing banks as among the riskiest.

On winners and losers, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is Mayo's #1 investment short term heading into earnings next week, citing their great "risk managers," and also likes Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Longer term, looking out 1-2 years, the setup for money centers is better, like Citigroup (NYSE:C), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). Among the factors cited are valuations and the moves into Fintech. "Citigroup trading below tangible book value by a big margin, really?," he said incredulously. See overlays here.

"The largest banks are dominating digital banking like never before," he added.