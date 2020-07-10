U.K.'s HMRC tax authority is arguing in a London court that General Electric (GE +1.2% ) knowingly failed to indicate the purpose of an Australian investment during tax settlement talks in 2005 and made a "deliberate decision" to provide information that was "simplified" and "misleading."

HMRC says the transaction was part of a refinancing operation where GE routed as much as $4.9B between subsidiaries in several countries, which the agency says was a deliberately misleading effort to gain a tax advantage.

GE denies wrongdoing, and says HMRC is trying to change its arguments now that the case has reached court.

The company said in a quarterly report in 2018 that HMRC disallowing the tax deductions in question could cost it as much as $1B.

GE said yesterday it would cut 369 jobs at its aircraft engine maintenance plant in south Wales, U.K., citing the "unprecedented impact of COVID-19."