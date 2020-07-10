Shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) are up 57% YTD as the company has emerged as one of stay-at-home winners in the broad beverage sector.

While hard seltzer sales have cooled off from +300% growth level seen in April and May, they are still high enough to move the meter (chart from Cowen).

Looking ahead, Cowen is confident the hard seltzer story can play on for Boston Beer.

"While outsized demand for Truly has resulted in the near-term need for third party manufacturing (putting pressure on gross margin), this is an FMB volume-driven story and Truly share gains today should pay dividends in the future as more capacity comes online," notes analyst Vivian Azer.

Wall Street is bullish on SAM despite the valuation runup, but the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is only Neutral due to low grades on value and profitability.