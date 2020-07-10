Square (SQ -2.5% ) acquires Stitch Labs, an operations management platform, to help build out tools for its Seller ecosystem.

Tools of the deal, announced in a post on Square's website, weren't disclosed.

Square notes that Stitch Labs has strong background in building key tools such as inventory and order management, channel management, and fulfillment solutions.

Though Stitch Lab's won't be taking on new customers, its products will continue to operate for existing customers until spring 2021.

Longer term, Square plans to phase out Stitch Labs' product so the team can focus on Square tools; it will work with existing Stitch Labs customers to transition them off the platform.

Previously: Square cut by Cowen after stock more than prices in Cash App (July 9)