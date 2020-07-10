An "astronomical valuation," Hindenburg Research writes of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS), a stock that has been on the receiving end of volatility as demand for new vehicles like EVs has taken hold of the zeitgeist, as seen in names like Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and earlier Friday, Rivian (RIVN).

Shares of WKHS immediately turned lower on the day, now down 5% as the short-seller discloses they are short shares of the co.

The co. had less than $100K in revenues last quarter, Hindenburg writes of the $1.5B company, and put the chances the co. wins a USPS contract as "virtually zero."

The research outfit also points to recent insider selling as reasons for caution.