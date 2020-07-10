Increased regulatory scrutiny, taxes, antitrust, and new product experiences make up the case for shorting shares of Facebook (FB -0.9% ) and Alphabet (GOOG +0.6% ), said Chamath Palihapitiya, Social Capital CEO and former Facebook executive, in a series of tweets.

He qualifies his argument with "if you have the capital/stomach for a 5yr+ bet."

"BigTech’s long term success is no longer about better products," he argues. "They are incumbents and their success is now a multi-variate/multi-dimensional problem of competition, anti-trust, tax and regulatory multiplied by EVERY city, state, country and jurisdiction in which the operate."

He also contends that big tech's huge yearly R&D budget could "recreate the Apollo program" but hasn't due to "lack of creativity, sloth, internecine politics, and waste."

Yesterday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Facebook's appeal of a lawsuit accusing the social media giant of violating federal law by sending users unsolicited text message.