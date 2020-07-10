Boeing (BA +3.2% ) is scrambling to shore up financing for the 737 MAX as it awaits regulatory approval for design changes, Reuters reports, citing industry sources.

Confidence in the plane has been hit by the 15-month grounding, resulting in a scarcity of financing needed to ensure smooth deliveries and compounding weak demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

The value of MAX jets on the aircraft market has fallen by 11% YTD and likely will face more pressure in coming months, depending on the timing of its return, says Eddy Pieniazek of aviation advisers Ishka

WSJ reported earlier today that American Airlines had threatened to cancel some 737 MAX orders unless Boeing helped with funding.